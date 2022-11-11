Hardman (abdomen) wasn't spotted during the early portion of Friday's practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Hardman missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday, so he's looking iffy for Sunday's game against the Jaguars at this stage. If he ends up being unavailable this weekend, added Week 10 wideout snaps would be available for Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson.
