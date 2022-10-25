Hardman reeled in all four targets for 32 yards and one touchdown and added two carries for 28 yards and two more TDs during Sunday's 44-23 win in San Francisco.

Hardman paced Chiefs wide receivers with a 62-percent share of the offensive snaps, and while he ranked in a tie for fourth on the team in targets, he took advantage of his usage on the ground, hitting pay dirt on both of his rushes. According to CBS Sports, he also become the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to record two touchdowns on the ground and another receiving. With five total TDs through seven games this season, Hardman is just one score away from matching his career high of six that he set as a rookie back in 2019.