Hardman caught two of five targets for 97 yards and a score during Sunday's 33-28 win over the Ravens. He added a seven-yard carry.

Hardman really needed just one snap to make a difference Sunday, racing up the seam for an 83-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter. It was Hardman's second-consecutive week with a touchdown of 40 or more yards. Hardman was drafted by Kansas City when Tyreek Hill's future was in question from a legal and league-disciple perspective. Now with Hill (shoulder) on the shelf for at least the next few weeks, Hardman should continue terrifying defenses with the big-play ability that caught Kansas City's eye in April.