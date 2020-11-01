Hardman caught seven of nine targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-9 win over the Jets.

Hardman was overshadowed by Travis Kelce (109 yards and a touchdown) and Tyreek Hill (98 yards and two touchdowns), but quarterback Patrick Mahomes managed to keep all his receivers happy with five touchdown passes against the overmatched Jets secondary. The 2019 second-round pick got the scoring started by taking a touch-pass 30 yards to the house en route to season highs in catches and yards. Hardman's level of involvement has varied drastically from week-to-week, making him a high-risk, high-reward Week 9 fantasy option in what should be a more competitive game against Carolina.