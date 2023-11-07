Hardman gathered in all three targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Dolphins.

Hardman's playing time remains limited, seeing his playing time dip to 22 percent of offensive snaps (13) Sunday after he logged 22 in Week 8. Still, he drew three targets in his limited snaps, albeit turning his three catches into very little. Hardman remains primarily a special teams contributor and is unlikely to warrant a look in fantasy unless things take a significant upward swing in the coming weeks. However, he has a bye on tap to get some additional work in with the offense.