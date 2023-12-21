Hardman (thumb) was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Hardman underwent surgery to repair a sprained thumb at the end of November and will now return to practice with the team. He'll have a 21-day window to do so before he needs to be added back to the active roster, but he can return as soon as Monday against the Raiders. Getting the veteran receiver back in the fold should be a boost to the Chiefs receiving corps, especially with Skyy Moore (nee) now on IR.