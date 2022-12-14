Hardman (abdomen) practiced Wednesday, with coach Andy Reid saying the wide receiver will have a "ramp-up process" throughout the week, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Hardman was designated to return from injured reserve, having missed the minimum four games and now back at practice to see if he's ready for Sunday against the Texans. If not, he could return Week 16 against Seattle or Week 17 against Denver. Prior to suffering the abdomen injury, Hardman was enjoying one of the better stretches of his career with 226 receiving yards, 35 rushing yards and five TDs in a four-game stretch Weeks 5-9. Given that he rebounded strong after a slow start to the season, Hardman should be right back in a top-three role once he's declared healthy, likely taking snaps away from Justin Watson and/or Marquez Valdes-Scantling.