Hardman (pelvis) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Raiders after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday.

Hardman, who last suited up Week 9, may end up being game-time decision for the contest. If Hardman is cleared to play, he'll likely be subject to a limited workload, according to Charles Goldman of the USA Today. Head coach Andy Reid said after Thursday's practice that, if active, Hardman will be subject to a similar restriction with his snaps that Kadarius Toney previously faced in his return from a three-game absence due to injury in Week 15, noting that he'll be "holding [Hardman] back, I'm sure, if we get to that point." Reid wasn't willing to put a number on Hardman's snap count, but if the speedster is active, he looks like he might be sharing the No. 3 receiver role with Toney and Justin Watson.