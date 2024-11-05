Hardman (shoulder) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Buccaneers.
The punt and kick returner was injured on a 30-yard punt return in the first quarter. Hardman did not record a catch before exiting. Carson Steele and Xavier Worthy are next in line to handle kickoff- and punt-return duties, respectively.
More News
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Back in Monday night•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Quiet effort versus Raiders•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Targeted twice versus Niners•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Makes most of limited snaps•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Ready to go for MNF•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Questionable for Week 5•