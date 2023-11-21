Hardman reeled in all two targets for 12 yards during Monday's 21-17 loss versus the Eagles.

The Chiefs continue to rotate in a number of wide receivers, and Hardman is no exception to that, playing 20 percent of the snaps Monday. Still, that ranked sixth among Kansas City's wideouts for playing time, so there's little to get excited about in terms of his potential weekly output. He even ceded punt return duties to Kadarius Toney on Monday, so Hardman seems to be trending in the wrong direction for fantasy purposes.