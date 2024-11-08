Hardman (shoulder/knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing fully Friday.
Hardman was limited both Wednesday and Thursday, but he's been cleared for Week 10 action after Friday's full session. With DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson also in the Chiefs' wideout mix, Hardman carries limited fantasy lineup upside ahead of Sunday's contest.
