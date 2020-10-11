Hardman brought in two of three targets for 50 yards and returned two kickoffs for 45 yards in the Chiefs' 40-32 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Hardman recorded a 37-yard reception for the majority of his production from scrimmage, and he failed to score a touchdown for the first time in three games. However, fellow wideout Sammy Watkins left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, and if his absence extends into a Week 6 matchup against the Bills, Hardman could line up for additional opportunities in the passing game in that contest.
