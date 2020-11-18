Hardman (undisclosed) is still on the reserve/COVID-19 list and did not practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star reports.

The Chiefs placed Hardman on the COVID-19 list back on Nov. 11, and coming off the team's bye it appears that the second-year wideout still hasn't managed to attain full clearance. The speedster's status for Sunday's game in Las Vegas thus appears murky. Sammy Watkins (hamstring) resumed practicing without limitations Wednesday, so Hardman would stand to see a reduced snap share even if he does manage to return Week 11.