Hardman (shoulder/knee) remained limited in Thursday's practice.

Hardman was injured in the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Bucs last Monday night, but he was able to return after getting examined in the locker room. Hardman has been serving as the Chiefs' No. 4 receiver in recent games with JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) still working his way back from injury.

