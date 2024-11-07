Hardman (shoulder/knee) remained limited in Thursday's practice.
Hardman was injured in the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Bucs last Monday night, but he was able to return after getting examined in the locker room. Hardman has been serving as the Chiefs' No. 4 receiver in recent games with JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) still working his way back from injury.
