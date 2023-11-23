Hardman (thumb) wasn't present for practice Thursday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Hardman, who is dealing with a sprained thumb, also missed Wednesday's practice, so unless the wideout works fully Friday, he'll likely approach Sunday's game against the Raiders with an injury designation. In four games with the Chiefs since coming over in a trade with the Jets last month, Hardman has caught eight of his 10 targets for 41 yards, a pace that keeps him off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of formats.