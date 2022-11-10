Hardman (abdomen) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Hardman, who is dealing with abdominal soreness, also didn't practice Wednesday, so what the wideout is able to do during Friday's session should be key with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jaguars. If Hardman is out of limited this weekend, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson would be candidates to see added snaps in Week 10 behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
