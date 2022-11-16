Hardman (abdomen) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Nor will JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) or Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness), leaving Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore as the team's top healthy wideouts at this stage of the week. Hardman was inactive for this past Sunday's win over the Jaguars after missing practice Wednesday through Friday.
