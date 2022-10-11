Hardman reeled in 4 of 5 targets for 73 yards during Monday's 30-29 victory over Las Vegas.
The lone incompletion to Hardman came on a late-game deep shot that could have put him over the top from a fantasy perspective, but this outing paces any previous this season in receptions, targets and yards. However, he played a season-low 40 percent of the snaps, which seems to tell a different story from his box score effort.
