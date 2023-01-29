Hardman (pelvis) is listed as active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals.
In his first game action since Week 9, Hardman will add speed and experience to a Kansas City wideout corps that also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Marcus Kemp. In that context, Hardman who logged 25 catches on 34 targets for 297 yards and four touchdowns through eight games prior to being sidelined, profiles as a speculative fantasy option in his return to the Chiefs' pass-catching mix Sunday.