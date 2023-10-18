The Chiefs acquired Hardman and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick from the Jets on Wednesday in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hardman signed a one-year deal with the Jets in the offseason with the hope that he would provide quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) with a downfield weapon. However, with Rodgers going down with a likely season-ending injury Week 1, the New York offense has remained stuck in first gear, with Hardman often serving as a spectator. After playing just 28 offensive snaps through the Jets' first six games of 2023, Hardman may be capable of carving out a larger role in Kansas City, where he accounted for 38.8 rushing plus receiving yards per game over 57 regular-season appearances during his first four years in the NFL.