Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Returns to practice with TD
Hardman (illness) rejoined practice Sunday and snared a broken-play touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reports.
Hardman has gotten off to a strong start early in camp and has stated his case for the No. 3 wide receiver role in one of the league's most explosive offenses. The rookie will need to continue to impress to beat out his chief competition in Demarcus Robinson, but Hardman and Tyreek Hill could combine to provide a pair of burners on the outside for the strong-armed Patrick Mahomes. The presence of Hill, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce may limit the looks headed Hardman's way even if he does secure the starting spot.
