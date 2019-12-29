Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Rips huge return for score

Hardman had a 30-yard reception on his lone target during Sunday's 31-21 win over the Chargers. He also returned two kicks for 117 yards and a touchdown and three punts for 21 yards.

The Chiefs were down early in the second half when Hardman took the kick off and high-stepped up the sideline before cutting back for a 104-yard kick return for a touchdown, the first return touchdown of his career. Hardman has caught multiple passes in just one game since Week 8, but boasts an unreal 20.7 yards-per-reception average this season. After the Chief's first-round bye, they will take on the Patriots, Texans or Bills. In two games against New England and Houston this season, Hardman caught five total passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.