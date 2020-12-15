Hardman reached the end zone on a punt return while also reeling in each of his three targets for another 40 yards Sunday versus the Dolphins.

Hardman also coughed up a fumble while running into the Miami red zone, though the subsequent Dolphins drive resulted in a safety. The second-year wideout once again posted a snap count percentage in the low 30s, which seems unlikely to change as long as the full complement of receivers is available. He could regain some fantasy value next season if the Chiefs elect to part ways with Sammy Watkins and/or Demarcus Robinson.