Hardman caught three of nine targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-29 win over the Saints, He also lost five yards on his only carry.

While the second-year wideout didn't come down with many balls while tying his season high in target volume, Hardman cashed in when it mattered, getting his feet down in the back corner of the end zone on a five-yard toss from Patrick Mahomes midway through the third quarter. It's his first receiving TD since Week 8 and his fourth of the year, giving Hardman some momentum heading into Week 16's clash with a Falcons secondary that just got lit up by the Bucs.