Hardman caught all four of his targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 26-10 win over the Patriots.

Hardman's key contribution came on a six-yard shovel pass that he took for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. That play not only extended Kansas City's lead at a critical juncture, but it also gave Hardman a touchdown in consecutive outings. Given all the mouths to feed in the Chiefs' high-flying offense, it's tough to project Hardman's weekly production, but the jet-heeled wideout can certainly make impact plays when called upon, as seen on Monday's short score.