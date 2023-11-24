Hardman (thumb) won't play Sunday against the Raiders, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Hardman is dealing with a sprained thumb that may sideline him beyond this weekend. Since returning to the Chiefs in a trade with the Jets last month, Hardman has caught eight of his 10 targets for 41 yards, so his looming absence is of more import to his team's wideout depth than it is to fantasy managers.
