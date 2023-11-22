Hardman won't practice Wednesday due to a sprained thumb, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Hardman reeled in both of his targets and gained 12 yards in Monday's 21-17 loss to the Eagles, but he sustained the injury at some point along the way. The wideout will have two more opportunities to resume practicing in preparation for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Richie James (knee) is the top candidate to return punts and kickoffs if Hardman is unable to occupy that role this weekend.