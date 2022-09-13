Hardman recorded three receptions (on six targets) for 16 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals.

Hardman played 56 percent of the offensive snaps in the opener, ranking behind both Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster. While the six targets are an encouraging number, the fact that he turned them into just three grabs for just 16 yards --albeit with a score -- isn't particularly appealing from a fantasy perspective. However, two of his incompletions came on passes where he was targeted 20-plus yards down the field, so there's optimism for some significant gains if he can connect with quarterback Patrick Mahomes on some of those moving forward.