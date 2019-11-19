Play

Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Slow day despite added snaps

Hardman collected two of his four targets for 13 yards Monday against the Chargers.

Hardman saw a bump in his snap count following Tyreek Hill's (hamstring) injury, but it didn't raise his fantasy value much on the night. A significant workload increase could be on tap again following the bye if Hill sits following the bye week, potentially positioning Hardman for fantasy relevance in some formats versus a subpar Raiders pass defense.

