Hardman recorded three receptions for 48 yards on four targets during Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
Coming off of arguably his best outing of the season last week versus the Jets, Hardman disappeared again for most of Sunday's contest. He should continue to see work moving forward but could see his snap counts deteriorate a bit with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) nearing his return to action.
