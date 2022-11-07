Hardman had six receptions (nine targets) for 79 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Titans.

Hardman continued his recent touchdown frenzy fresh off the bye, scoring his third receiving touchdown in as many games. The speedy wideout was unable to replicate the rare pair of rushing scores he produced in his last outing -- he had no rushing attempts Sunday -- but his recent usage as Patrick Mahomes' third or fourth receiving option seems to be real. Kansas City threw the ball a ridiculous 68 times Sunday, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect nine targets from Hardman regularly. That said, the 24-year-old carries flex appeal heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars.