Hardman (pelvis) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Hardman, who was also listed as a non-participant Tuesday, has one more chance to re-take the practice field ahead of Saturday's divisional round playoff contest against the Jaguars, but at this stage the wideout is looking iffy for Kansas City's playoff opener. If Hardman remains sidelined this weekend, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore would be in line for added WR opportunities behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
