Hardman reeled in both of his targets for 25 yards Sunday against the Chargers.

Hardman finished out his regular season with 41 catches for 560 yards and four touchdowns on 62 targets. While that does represent gains in all but touchdowns, it wasn't quite the jump in production many were expecting of Hardman in his sophomore season. It's possible that jump will come following another offseason, especially if Sammy Watkins and/or DeMarcus Robinson leave Kansas City via free agency this offseason, opening up a more consistent role in the offense. Even if he finds more snaps on offense, Hardman will need to contend with star targets Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill for looks, which could factor into his production in future campaigns.