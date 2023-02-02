Coach Andy Reid told Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com on Thursday that Hardman (pelvis) is unlikely to be available for Super Bowl LVII versus the Eagles. "I think it'll be tough for him," Reid relayed.

Making his first appearance since Week 9 in this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Hardman managed to play 15 of 69 snaps on offense en route to two catches (on three targets) for 10 yards and two carries for seven yards. However, he aggravated his injured pelvis in the second half and was unable to return. Considering Reid's comments Thursday, Hardman seems to be the least likely of the Chiefs' banged-up wide receivers -- also, JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) -- to suit up Sunday, Feb. 12.