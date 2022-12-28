Hardman (abdomen) will practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
When asked whether the wideout, who last suited up in Week 9, might come off IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, coach Andy Reid noted "I'd presume he'll be [in] there." Assuming Hardman is available this weekend, he'll have a chance to reclaim a key role in a Kansas City WR corps that also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore.
