Hardman caught three of four targets, accounting for 40 receiving yards during Saturday's 27-17 preseason loss to San Francisco. He added one kick return of 21 yards, as well as a two-yard punt return.

Against the 49ers in Week 3 of preseason play, Hardman flashed the game-breaking ability that convinced Andy Reid and the Chiefs' brass to invest a second-round draft choice in him during April's draft. Hardman was called for an offensive pass inference play on a second-quarter drive with Chad Henne leading the charge, but made up for that misstep with receptions of 15, 18 and seven yards -- all from backup quarterback Kyle Shurmur, within a span of six offensive plays on Kansas City's second drive of the third quarter.