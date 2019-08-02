Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Under the weather
Hardman didn't finish Friday's practice because of an illness, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
We don't expect Hardman to miss much, if any, time beyond Friday's session. The report also notes that the rookie pass-catcher was very impressive prior to his early exit from practice. Hardman's path to consistent work in the Chiefs' offense is somewhat complicated by the continued presence of Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and tight end Travis Kelce, but if any one of that trio misses time for any reason, it's not hard to imagine the dynamic Hardman absorbing enough touches to make a fantasy splash.
