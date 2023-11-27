Hardman announced Monday on his X account that "surgery was successful" on his sprained right thumb.

Hardman emerged from the Chiefs' Week 11 loss to the Eagles with the injury and landed on injured reserve Saturday. He'll thus miss at least four games as a result, meaning his next chance for game action is Monday, Dec. 25 against the Raiders. Hardman's recovery timetable is unknown, though, so it's unclear if he'll be able to get healthy in four weeks.