Quarterback Patrick Mahomes indicated last week that Hardman has been filling "that spot that Tyreek did on those deep routes" during training camp, NFL.com reports.

While the Chiefs acquired several new free agent toys at wide receiver this offseason, Hardman is one of the few holdovers from last year and has a history with Mahomes. He hasn't lived up to the second-round billing outside of a serviceable rookie campaign, but perhaps 2022 will finally be the campaign Hardman breaks out after playing in Hill's shadow early in his career.