Hardman (heel) doesn't have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Colts, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Hardman is good to go after practicing fully Friday. He had been limited Wednesday and Thursday. Fellow Chiefs wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hip) and Justin Watson (chest) all shed their respective injury designations as well.