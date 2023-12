Hardman (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Raiders.

Hardman has spent the requisite four games on injured reserve following surgery to repair his sprained right thumb back in late November. As such, the Chiefs opened his practice window Thursday, but he managed three straight limited sessions, which wasn't enough to be activated to the active roster. Hardman's next chance for game action is Sunday, Dec. 31 against the Bengals.