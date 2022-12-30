Hardman (abdomen) won't play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Coach Andy Reid revealed that Hardman suffered a setback Wednesday, which explains his subsequent absence from practice. Hardman will have one more chance to return from injured reserve before the end of the regular season when the Chiefs face the Raiders in Week 18. He must be activated from injured reserve by next week in order to play again this season, so Kansas City will likely do so with an eye on having Hardman in the postseason, regardless of his Week 18 availability.
