Hardman (pelvis) has been ruled out for Saturday's playoff contest against the Jaguars.

Hardman was unable to practice this week, so he'll target a potential return to action a week from Sunday, should Kansas City advance to the AFC Championship Game with a win over Jacksonville. In his continued absence this weekend, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore are candidates to handle added opportunities behind the team's top two wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.