Hardman (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
With Hardman -- who logged a 6-79-1 receiving line on nine targets versus the Titans in Week 9 -- out due to abdominal soreness, fellow receivers Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson are candidates to see added snaps Sunday behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Hardman will target a potential return to action in Week 11 against the Chargers.
