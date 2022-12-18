The Chiefs didn't activate Hardman (abdomen) from injured reserve Saturday, meaning he won't be available for Sunday's game against the Texans, Charles Goldman of USA Today reports.

Though the Chiefs opened Hardman's 21-day evaluation window by designating him for return from IR on Wednesday, the team evidently determined that the receiver needed more practice time before suiting up for the first time since Week 9. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chiefs expect Hardman to make his return from an abdominal injury Week 16 versus the Seahawks.