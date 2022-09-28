Hardman (heel) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Hardman managed a heel issue last week, but ended up heading into Week 3 action minus an injury designation before logging 43 (of a possible 63) snaps on offense in the Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Colts this past Sunday. A return to practice Thursday on the part of the wideout in any capacity would indicate that Hardman's absence from Wednesday's session is maintenance-related rather than indicative of a setback.

More News