Hardman (knee), who remains on injured reserve, has been ruled out for Saturday's divisional-round contest against the Texans.

The Chiefs designated Hardman for return from injured reserve on Jan. 1, but the wide receiver has yet to progress beyond a limited listing on six ensuing Chiefs injury reports. His window in which to get back on the active roster for the first time since Week 13 also is quickly coming to a close. First, though, Kansas City will need to emerge victorious Saturday in order for Hardman to have a chance to play again this season.