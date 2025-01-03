Hardman (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Hardman was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and logged a week of limited practice sessions, but it appears he's not ready to return to game action just yet. The Georgia product's absence in Week 18 could also be precautionary, as Kansas City is resting most of its starters after securing the AFC's No. 1 seed. Hardman's next opportunity to take the field will come in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.