Hardman hauled in all two targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss against the Broncos.

After playing just 11 offensive snaps in his 2023 Chiefs debut, Hardman saw his workload increase in his second game back, doubling his snaps to 22 against the Broncos. He finished equal with Justin Watson on that front and again played more than Kadarius Toney, but he still trailed Rashee Rice (37), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (35) and Skyy Moore (33). That said, neither MVS nor Moore posted impressive lines, so there may still be room for Hardman to carve out a regular role.