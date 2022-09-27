Burton carried once for two yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Colts.
The fullback has played just 21 total snaps on offense through the Chiefs' first three contests and has gained eight yards on two carries and another two yards on a reception. Regardless of what other skill-position players the Chiefs may lose to injuries as the season unfolds, Burton is unlikely to little more than a bit player on offense in 2022.
More News
-
Chiefs' Michael Burton: Remaining in Kansas City•
-
Chiefs' Michael Burton: Set to return Monday night•
-
Chiefs' Michael Burton: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Michael Burton: Absent from practice Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Michael Burton: Latches on in Kansas City•
-
Saints' Michael Burton: Limited touches in 2020•